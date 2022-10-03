VOD

UK's Vodafone in talks with CK Hutchison over possible UK deal

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone VOD.L on Monday confirmed it was in talks with CK Hutchison 0001.HK over a possible combination of Vodafone UK and CK Hutchison-owned Three UK.

