UK's Vistry posts rise in half-year profit

Contributors
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Vistry Group Plc on Thursday reported a 14.3% rise in half-year profit, but the homebuilder said it is seeing early signs of an easing in the land market.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vistry Group Plc VTYV.L on Thursday reported a 14.3% rise in half-year profit, but the homebuilder said it is seeing early signs of an easing in the land market.

Vistry, which is set to become the No. 3 housebuilder in the UK after agreeing to buy Countryside CSPC.L, said its adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months ended June 30 was 189.9 million pounds ($218.67 million), compared with 166.1 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8684 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters