UK's Vistry posts rise in half-year profit

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vistry Group Plc VTYV.L on Thursday reported a 14.3% rise in half-year profit, but the homebuilder said it is seeing early signs of an easing in the land market.

Vistry, which is set to become the No. 3 housebuilder in the UK after agreeing to buy Countryside CSPC.L, said its adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months ended June 30 was 189.9 million pounds ($218.67 million), compared with 166.1 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8684 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.