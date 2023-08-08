UK's valve maker Spirax-Sarco's CEO to retire in early 2024

Aug 8 (Reuters) - British valve maker Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX.L said on Tuesday that CEO Nicholas Anderson planned to retire early next year, after 10 years in the role.

The company, which provides thermal energy management and fluid technology solutions, named current finance chief, Nimesh Patel, as its next CEO.

Patel will take over the top position on Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

