News & Insights

SPX

UK's valve maker Spirax-Sarco's CEO to retire in early 2024

August 08, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - British valve maker Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX.L said on Tuesday that CEO Nicholas Anderson planned to retire early next year, after 10 years in the role.

The company, which provides thermal energy management and fluid technology solutions, named current finance chief, Nimesh Patel, as its next CEO.

Patel will take over the top position on Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.