UK's United Utilities posts 9% rise in full-year profit, beats estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published

British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc on Friday posted an about 9% rise in full-year operating profit, but said it would review its dividend policy for the five-year pricing control period ending 2025 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

May 22 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc UU.L on Friday posted an about 9% rise in full-year operating profit, but said it would review its dividend policy for the five-year pricing control period ending 2025 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

United Utilities proposed a final dividend of 28.40 pence per share, higher than last year's payment of 27.52 pence. The UK's largest listed water company said underlying operating profit rose to 743.9 million pounds ($908.53 million) for the year ended March 31, above analysts' average estimate of 648.5 million pounds, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8188 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More