UK's United Utilities posts 9% rise in full-year profit, beats estimates

May 22 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc UU.L on Friday posted an about 9% rise in full-year operating profit, but said it would review its dividend policy for the five-year pricing control period ending 2025 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

United Utilities proposed a final dividend of 28.40 pence per share, higher than last year's payment of 27.52 pence. The UK's largest listed water company said underlying operating profit rose to 743.9 million pounds ($908.53 million) for the year ended March 31, above analysts' average estimate of 648.5 million pounds, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8188 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.