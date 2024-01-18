News & Insights

UK's Unite union says Odfjell drillers at Equinor’s Mariner platform to strike

January 18, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Thursday confirmed that around 100 offshore drillers employed by Odfjell Technology (UK) Ltd working on Equinor’s Mariner platform are set to stage a series of strikes over three months to secure improvements to working rotas.

"The members involved in the dispute encompasses all deck crew," it said, adding that the action would span a period from Jan. 29 to April 20 with 24-hour strikes taking place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

