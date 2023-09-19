UK's Unite union says Ithaca offshore workers to strike Oct 1-7

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Tuesday said around 85 offshore workers employed by Petrofac on Ithaca Energy's ITH.L platforms will strike next month in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Unite said members on the FPF1 platform, Alba FSU, Alba North, Captain FPSO, and Captain WPP installations will strike Oct. 1-7.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

