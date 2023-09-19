News & Insights

UK's Unite union says Ithaca offshore workers to strike Oct 1-7

September 19, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Tuesday said around 85 offshore workers employed by Petrofac on Ithaca Energy's ITH.L platforms will strike next month in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Unite said members on the FPF1 platform, Alba FSU, Alba North, Captain FPSO, and Captain WPP installations will strike Oct. 1-7.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
