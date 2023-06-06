UK's Unite union says Arriva bus drivers to strike for four days in June

June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite union said on Tuesday that around 1,700 bus drivers working with transport operator Arriva will go on strike for four days this month over pay, mainly affecting routes in North and East London.

Unite said its members have rejected a 7% pay rise and will undertake an initial two-day strike on June 20 and 21, followed by strikes on June 27 and 28.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

