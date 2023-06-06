News & Insights

UK's Unite union says Arriva bus drivers to strike for four days in June

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

June 06, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite union said on Tuesday that around 1,700 bus drivers working with transport operator Arriva will go on strike for four days this month over pay, mainly affecting routes in North and East London.

Unite said its members have rejected a 7% pay rise and will undertake an initial two-day strike on June 20 and 21, followed by strikes on June 27 and 28.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.