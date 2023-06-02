News & Insights

UK's Unite union announces strike at Heathrow airport

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

June 02, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by Anchal Rana and Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite union on Friday announced that more than 2,000 security officers at Heathrow airport will go on a summer strike over low pay.

"There will be substantial industrial action but the dates will change," Unite's spokesperson told Reuters. The union, however, did not specify when the strike dates would be.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment, Heathrow Airport said it has not yet received any formal notice from Unite on their intention to strike.

In an earlier release, Unite had specified that the strike would be for 33 days, starting on June 17.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Devika Syamnath)

