UK's Unite says 1,300 offshore workers across oil, gas companies to strike

April 21, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Friday 1,300 offshore workers will begin a 48-hour strike on Monday, which could result in production shutdowns on offshore oil and gas platforms.

The walkout would hit oil and gas operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, TAQA and Total.

