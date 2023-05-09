News & Insights

BP

UK's Unite says 1,200 offshore contractors to resume 2-day strike

May 09, 2023 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Wednesday that 1,200 contractors will resume a 48-hour strike until Friday in a dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions in the offshore sector.

The walkout will hit oil and gas operators including Apache, BP BP.L, Harbour Energy HBR.L, Enquest ENQ.L, Ithaca ITH.L, Repsol REP.MC, Shell SHEL.L and TAQA, the union said.

