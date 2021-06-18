UTG

UK's Unite Group reports 342 mln-pound disposal of two London properties

UK student accommodation owner and developer Unite Group on Friday reported the disposal of two London properties to its London Student Accommodation joint venture with GIC for 342 million pounds ($475.31 million).

Unite said the properties are located in Wembley and Whitechapel.

($1 = 0.7195 pounds)

