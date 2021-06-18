UK's Unite Group reports 342 mln-pound disposal of two London properties
June 18 (Reuters) - UK student accommodation owner and developer Unite Group UTG.Lon Friday reported the disposal of two London properties to its London Student Accommodation joint venture with GIC for 342 million pounds ($475.31 million).
Unite said the properties are located in Wembley and Whitechapel.
($1 = 0.7195 pounds)
