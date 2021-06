UK's Unite announces July strike as Sullom Voe Terminal talks break down

June 22 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union's Scotland unit on Tuesday said talks to prevent industrial action at Sullom Voe Terminal have ended with no movement on the part of Shetland Islands Council (SIC) to resolve the dispute over a long service award.

Unless the Council accepts liability, around 40 towage workers employed by SIC are set to begin an overtime ban on July 5, which will continue over a seven-week period, the union said.

The ban would hugely disrupt the multi-million pound contract to bring oil tankers on to the shore for oil processing and also on production for the Brent and Ninian fields, it added.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

