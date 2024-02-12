UK's Tritax Big Box agrees on possible $1.17 bln offer for UK Commercial Property REIT

Feb 12 (Reuters) - UK real estate investment trust Tritax Big Box BBOXT.L has reached an agreement for a possible all-share offer for UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd UKCM.L valued at 924 million pounds ($1.17 billion), the companies announced on Monday. ($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

