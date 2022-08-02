UK's Travis Perkins slides as half-year profit dips

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

Shares of Travis Perkins Plc, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, fell 10% on Tuesday, after the company reported lower first-half adjusted profit, hurt by a drop in do-it-yourself (DIY) sales.

The company reported adjusted operating profit of 163 million pounds ($198.73 million) in the six months to June 30, compared with 164 million pounds a year ago.

It said toolstation revenue was 4.6% lower, as fewer people bought DIY materials post pandemic.

($1 = 0.8202 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

