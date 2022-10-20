UK's Travis Perkins shows resilience with quarterly sales rise

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, had a resilient third quarter with underlying sales growth of 7.4%, it said on Thursday.

It forecast a full year operating profit around the middle of the current range of market expectations - 304-340 million pounds ($341-$381 million).

($1 = 0.8921 pounds)

