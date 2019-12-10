UK's Travis Perkins says demerger of Wickes is on track

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Tuesday it was making good progress on the demerger of its Wickes home improvement division. The group said in July it intended to demerge Wickes.

The group said in July it intended to demerge Wickes.

"The process is progressing well, and is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020," Travis Perkins said, adding that a capital markets event focusing on the Wickes business will be held on Jan. 29.

