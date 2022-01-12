UK's Topps Tiles warns of lower profit margins on cost headwinds

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles TPT.L said on Wednesday it expects annual gross margins to be "moderately lower" compared with last year, as the British tile retailer battles higher shipping costs and a rise in goods prices.

The company, which focuses on renovation, maintenance and improvement of homes in the United Kingdom, said its retail like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks ended Jan. 1 rose 1%, compared with a 20% rise in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.