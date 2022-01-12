UK's Topps Tiles warns of lower profit margins on cost headwinds

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Topps Tiles said on Wednesday it expects annual gross margins to be "moderately lower" compared with last year, as the British tile retailer battles higher shipping costs and a rise in goods prices.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles TPT.L said on Wednesday it expects annual gross margins to be "moderately lower" compared with last year, as the British tile retailer battles higher shipping costs and a rise in goods prices.

The company, which focuses on renovation, maintenance and improvement of homes in the United Kingdom, said its retail like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks ended Jan. 1 rose 1%, compared with a 20% rise in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters