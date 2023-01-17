THG

UK's THG warns on profit after major revenue miss

January 17, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Online retail platform THG L> warned on profit on Tuesday after its revenue growth missed its target, which it blamed on the termination of some loss-making OnDemand sales, disruption in deliveries in December and delays in new contracts.

The British group, which owns beauty and nutrition brands, said it expected to report adjusted core earnings of 70-80 million pounds for 2022, compared with its forecast in October of between 100 million and 130 million pounds.

It said its revenue grew 3.3%, or 4.1% excluding Russia, to 2.25 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) in 2022, far short of its 10-15% target.

The company said it had started a strategic review of its trading activities outside of THG Beauty, THG Nutrition and THG Ingenuity, it's online platform that serves third-party brands.

