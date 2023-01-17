UK's THG warns on profit after major revenue miss

Adds further details
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Online retail platform THG
The British group, which owns beauty and nutrition brands, said it expected to report adjusted core earnings of 70-80 million pounds for 2022, compared with its forecast in October of between 100 million and 130 million pounds.
It said its revenue grew 3.3%, or 4.1% excluding Russia, to 2.25 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) in 2022, far short of its 10-15% target.
The company said it had started a strategic review of its trading activities outside of THG Beauty, THG Nutrition and THG Ingenuity, it's online platform that serves third-party brands.
($1 = 0.8188 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)
