UK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG THG.L said on Thursday it had rejected a non-binding bid of 170 pence per share from two investment groups, minutes after entrepreneur Nick Candy revealed he was mulling an offer for the firm.

THG said it had received a third unsolicited, highly preliminary and indicative non-binding proposal of 170 pence per share from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management.

It said it undervalued the company.

THG's shares closed at 116 pence.

