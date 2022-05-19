UK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups

THG

British e-commerce company THG said on Thursday it had rejected a non-binding bid of 170 pence per share from two investment groups, minutes after entrepreneur Nick Candy revealed he was mulling an offer for the firm.

THG said it had received a third unsolicited, highly preliminary and indicative non-binding proposal of 170 pence per share from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management.

It said it undervalued the company.

THG's shares closed at 116 pence.

