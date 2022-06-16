THG

UK's THG rebuffs all recent 'undervalued' takeover approaches

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Britain's THG said on Thursday it had rejected all recent takeover approaches received, as they "significantly undervalued" the e-commerce group, and said that it was not "appropriate" to provide due diligence access to those parties.

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's THG THG.L said on Thursday it had rejected all recent takeover approaches received, as they "significantly undervalued" the e-commerce group, and said that it was not "appropriate" to provide due diligence access to those parties.

The London-listed company said it continued to perform well and in line with its own expectations, after rejecting a 170 pence per share proposal from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management last month.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More