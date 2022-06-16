UK's THG rebuffs all recent 'undervalued' buyout approaches

Adds background, adds Belerion Capital statement

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's THG Plc THG.L said on Thursday it had rejected all recent takeover approaches received, as they "significantly undervalued" the e-commerce group, and said it continued to perform well and in line with its own expectations.

The owner of Myprotein supplements had become a takeover target in recent months after losing two-thirds of its market valuation since debuting on the London Stock Exchange in 2020.

The London-listed group garnered takeover interest from British property Mogul Nick Candy last month and had rejected a possible offer of 170 pence per share from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management.

The Investment groups confirmed on Thursday that they did not intend to make an offer for THG.

THG also said its Board did not think it was "appropriate" to provide due diligence access to the parties who approached it recently or to extend a deadline set for making firm offers to the group.

In April, THG had also said it rejected "numerous" bids that failed to reflect its value, as its founder and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Moulding sparked speculations of a take-private deal last year by saying he regretted taking the company public.

($1 = 0.8255 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

