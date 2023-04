UK's THG gets buyout proposal from Apollo, shares jump

Adds shares, detail

April 17 (Reuters) - THG's THG.L shares surged by more than a third after the online retail platform said on Monday that it has received a preliminary buyout proposal from private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N, without disclosing terms of the proposal.

Apollo must announce a firm intention to make an offer by May 15 or walk away, THG said in a statement.

Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

London-listed THG's shares were up 34% at 88.5 pence as of 0940 GMT.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

