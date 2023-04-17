US Markets
THG

UK's THG gets buyout proposal from Apollo, shares jump

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

April 17, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Adds shares, detail

April 17 (Reuters) - THG's THG.L shares surged by more than a third after the online retail platform said on Monday that it has received a preliminary buyout proposal from private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N, without disclosing terms of the proposal.

Apollo must announce a firm intention to make an offer by May 15 or walk away, THG said in a statement.

Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

London-listed THG's shares were up 34% at 88.5 pence as of 0940 GMT.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THG
APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.