THG

UK's THG ends deal talks with Apollo

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds background on buyout proposal, deadline

May 12 (Reuters) - British online retail platform THG Plc THG.L said on Friday it has terminated talks with Apollo Global Management APO.N, saying there was "no merit" in discussions after it rejected the private equity firm's latest buyout proposal.

THG shares had surged more than 40% last month after it said it received a "highly preliminary" buyout proposal from Apollo Global Management, without disclosing terms of the plan.

Apollo had until May 15 to make a firm offer or walk away, but THG said it was not in its best interests to seek an extension to that deadline.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

