UK's Thames Water appoints Severn Trent's Sarah Bentley as CEO

April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water Utilities Ltd KMBWTU.UL on Wednesday appointed Sarah Bentley as its new chief executive officer, nearly a year after it began the search for the top role.

Bentley joins the country's largest water company from Severn Trent SVT.L, where she previously held the position of chief customer officer.

