UK's Thames Water announces $22.7 bln investment to improve water quality

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

October 02, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Thames Water, Britain's biggest water supplier, said on Monday it plans to invest 18.7 billion pounds ($22.72 billion) to improve water quality over the over the next five-year regulatory period ending 2030, as part of a submission to industry watchdog Ofwat.

Earlier in the day, several UK water firms proposed investing billion of pounds to tackle water quality, leakage and pollution issues, in a move that an industry body said would see bills rise by an average of 156 pounds a year per household by 2030.

