UK's Ted Baker says bidder Sycamore to take part in sale process

April 13 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc TED.L said on Wednesday private equity firm Sycamore would be part of its sale process, days after the British fashion retailer disclosed it was open to a sale following a flurry of takeover interest.

The retailer last week launched a formal sale process after Sycamore improved its takeover proposal and another third party showed interest in bidding for the company.

