UK's Ted Baker says bidder Sycamore to take part in sale process

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Ted Baker Plc said on Wednesday private equity firm Sycamore would be part of its sale process, days after the British fashion retailer disclosed it was open to a sale following a flurry of takeover interest.

The retailer last week launched a formal sale process after Sycamore improved its takeover proposal and another third party showed interest in bidding for the company.

