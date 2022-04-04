UK's Ted Baker launches sale process as buyers show interest

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Monday it had launched a formal sale process, after private equity firm Sycamore improved its takeover proposal and another third party also showed interest in bidding for the company.

Ted Baker shares jumped 9.2% to 140.4 pence by 0805 GMT.

