UK's Ted Baker launches sale process as buyers show interest

April 4 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L said on Monday it had launched a formal sale process, after private equity firm Sycamore improved its takeover proposal and another third party also showed interest in bidding for the company.

Ted Baker shares jumped 9.2% to 140.4 pence by 0805 GMT.

