UK's Taylor Wimpey reiterates annual profit outlook as demand stays firm

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc joined bigger rivals on Thursday in underscoring robust demand and reaffirmed annual earnings forecast to top expectations, as the undersupplied UK housing market stays firm despite the expiry of a tax holiday.

Britain's third-largest housebuilder said its current total order book, excluding joint ventures, stood at about 2.8 billion pounds ($3.79 billion) as of Nov. 8, compared with about 3 billion pounds in the year-ago period boosted by government support measures and 2.7 billion pounds in 2019.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

