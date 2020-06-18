UK's Taylor Wimpey raises 522 mln pounds in upsized share sale

June 18 (Reuters) - Builder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Thursday raised about 522 million pounds ($655.16 million) in a discounted share sale, about 22 million pounds more than it had planned, which represents about 11% of its existing share capital.

UK's third-largest homebuilder said the placing price of 145 pence implies a 4% discount to stock's close on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7967 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.