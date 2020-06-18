TW

UK's Taylor Wimpey raises 522 mln pounds in upsized share sale

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

Builder Taylor Wimpey on Thursday raised about 522 million pounds ($655.16 million) in a discounted share sale, about 22 million pounds more than it had planned, which represents about 11% of its existing share capital.

June 18 (Reuters) - Builder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Thursday raised about 522 million pounds ($655.16 million) in a discounted share sale, about 22 million pounds more than it had planned, which represents about 11% of its existing share capital.

UK's third-largest homebuilder said the placing price of 145 pence implies a 4% discount to stock's close on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7967 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More