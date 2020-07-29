UK's Taylor Wimpey predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
July 29 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey PlcTW.L said it expects to complete around 40% fewer homes in 2020 as it reported a first-half loss on Wednesday because of pandemic-driven site closures.
The country's third-largest homebuilder, which has operations across the UK and Spain, reported pretax loss of 39.8 million pounds ($51.44 million) for the six months ended June 30 compared with a profit of 299.8 million pounds last year.
($1 = 0.7737 pounds)
(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.