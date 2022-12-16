TW

UK's Taylor Wimpey names Robert Noel as chair, Dorner to step down

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK's Taylor Wimpey TW.L said on Friday former Landsec LAND.L chief and senior independent director Robert Noel would replace Irene Dorner as chair of the housebuilder's board from April 2023.

The FTSE 100 company said Dorner, who is leaving the role for personal family reasons, would continue as chair till the end of the company's annual general meeting in April and would stay on the board after that as a non-executive director.

