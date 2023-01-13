UK's Taylor Wimpey flags weak housing market on economic uncertainty

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L on Friday became the latest major UK housebuilder to flag tepid demand in the housing market as affordability concerns and economic uncertainty kept homebuyers on tenterhooks.

The FTSE 100 firm expects to construct fewer homes in 2023 fiscal than in the previous year, and also entered the new financial year with a lower private order book than in recent times.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

