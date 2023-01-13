TW

UK's Taylor Wimpey flags weak housing market on economic uncertainty

Credit: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

January 13, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L on Friday became the latest major UK housebuilder to flag tepid demand in the housing market as affordability concerns and economic uncertainty kept homebuyers on tenterhooks.

The FTSE 100 firm expects to construct fewer homes in 2023 fiscal than in the previous year, and also entered the new financial year with a lower private order book than in recent times.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TW
PSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.