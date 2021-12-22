TW

UK's Taylor Wimpey drops rent-doubling clauses after settlement

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
UK's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey will drop contract terms that lock leaseholders into rents that double every 10 years, ending a year-long probe into the company by the British competition watchdog, the regulator said on Wednesday.

