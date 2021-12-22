UK's Taylor Wimpey drops rent-doubling clauses after settlement

Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L will drop contract terms that lock leaseholders into rents that double every 10 years, ending a year-long probe into the company by the British competition watchdog, the regulator said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.