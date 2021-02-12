UK's Takeover Panel steps in to help resolve G4S bidding war

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Takeover Panel said on Friday it would hold an auction process for private security firm G4S GFS.L for rival bidders GardaWorld and Allied Universal to resolve a long-running bidding war.

The panel said Canada's GardaWorld and Allied Universal have until Feb. 20 to make revised offers for G4S outside the auction process, which would start on Feb. 22.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

