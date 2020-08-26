UK's Supreme Court dismisses Huawei and ZTE patent appeals

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously dismissed appeals by Chinese mobile technology companies Huawei HWT.UL and ZTE 000063.SZ in patent disputes with Unwired Planet International Ltd and Conversant Wireless Licensing.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)

