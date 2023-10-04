News & Insights

UK's Superdry to sell S.Asia IP assets to India's Reliance Retail for $48 mln

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

October 04, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK's struggling fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L said on Wednesday it would sell its intellectual property assets in South Asia to Reliance Retail, India's largest retailer, for 40 million pounds ($48.27 million) via a joint venture.

Superdry - which has been grappling with weak orders from wholesale partners cautious on stock levels and liquidity - said it expects gross cash proceeds of 30.4 million pounds.

Superdry and Reliance Retail, whose more than 18,000 stores sell everything from groceries to electronics, will own 24% and 76%, respectively, of the joint venture vehicle.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Retail will continue to oversee brand operations in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, said Superdry, whose fashion line mostly includes sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets. ($1 = 0.8286 pounds)

