UK's Superdry plans to raise about $15 million

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 02, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry SDRY.L said on Tuesday it planned to raise about 12 million pounds ($14.97 million) through the sale of about 19.1% of its equity.

The retailer, which had earlier in the day said it was in "positive talks" with investors regarding the raise, added it planned to issue 15.7 million shares at an issue price of 76.3 pence each.

($1 = 0.8014 pounds)

