UK's Superdry plans to raise about $15 million

May 2 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry SDRY.L said on Tuesday it planned to raise about 12 million pounds ($14.97 million) through the sale of about 19.1% of its equity.

The retailer, which had earlier in the day said it was in "positive talks" with investors regarding the raise, added it planned to issue 15.7 million shares at an issue price of 76.3 pence each.

($1 = 0.8014 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.