UK's Superdry in talks with Bantry Bay over $85 mln asset-based facility

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British fashion group Superdry SDRY.L said it is talks with Bantry Bay Capital about replacing an existing asset-based lending facility of up to 70 million pounds ($85 million).

"There can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached, nor as to the terms of any such agreement and we remain in discussions with other lenders," Superdry said in a statement on Monday.

($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

