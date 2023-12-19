News & Insights

UK's Superdry flags hit to annual profit on weak trading conditions

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 19, 2023 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds company trading context in paragraph 3, CEO comment in paragraph 4

Dec 19 (Reuters) - UK fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L on Tuesday warned of a hit to annual profit as sales were "significantly below" management's expectationsdue to weak demand for its jackets and hoodies.

Superdry said unseasonal weather through the early autumn had led to a delayed uptake of its autumn/winter range, hurting sales in the six months ended Oct. 28.

The company has also been grappling with weak orders from wholesale partners, which have been cautious on stock levels and liquidity amid economic uncertainties.

"Whilst we have seen modest signs of improvement through the recent spell of colder weather, current trading has remained challenging," founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said in a half-yearly trading statement.

The FTSE small cap .FTSC firm said sales in the six weeks since the half-year were down about 7% on a like-for-like basis.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.