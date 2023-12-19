UK's Superdry flags hit to annual profit on weak trading conditions

Adds company trading context in paragraph 3, CEO comment in paragraph 4

Dec 19 (Reuters) - UK fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L on Tuesday warned of a hit to annual profit as sales were "significantly below" management's expectationsdue to weak demand for its jackets and hoodies.

Superdry said unseasonal weather through the early autumn had led to a delayed uptake of its autumn/winter range, hurting sales in the six months ended Oct. 28.

The company has also been grappling with weak orders from wholesale partners, which have been cautious on stock levels and liquidity amid economic uncertainties.

"Whilst we have seen modest signs of improvement through the recent spell of colder weather, current trading has remained challenging," founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said in a half-yearly trading statement.

The FTSE small cap .FTSC firm said sales in the six weeks since the half-year were down about 7% on a like-for-like basis.

