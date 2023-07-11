News & Insights

UK's Sunak, Turkey's Erdogan agree on need to extend Black Sea grain deal

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 11, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the importance of extending the Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

"President Erdoğan updated the Prime Minister on (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Türkiye and the leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring an extension to the Black Sea Grain Deal," Sunak's office said in a statement after the two leaders met at a NATO summit in Lithuania.

