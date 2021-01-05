UK's Sunak to offer more help to businesses on Tuesday, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will later on Tuesday set out plans to offer more help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, a top cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

"The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business," Michael Gove told Sky News. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Monday a new national lockdown in England lasting until at least mid-February.

