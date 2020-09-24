UK's Sunak to extend tax cut for hospitality and tourism - Times

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce an extension of the VAT sales tax cut for the hospitality and tourism industry through to the end of March, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Sunak will also extend the life of the coronavirus business loan schemes until November and increase the term of the loans from six to ten years, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.