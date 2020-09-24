UK's Sunak to extend tax cut for hospitality and tourism - Times

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce an extension of the VAT sales tax cut for the hospitality and tourism industry through to the end of March, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Sunak will also extend the life of the coronavirus business loan schemes until November and increase the term of the loans from six to ten years, the newspaper said.

