UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.

"It's our duty really to trim the sails of the ship as we go, and I think that's what we'll see," Malthouse told the BBC.

"People are filling MPs' inboxes, with emails of distress and concern. That's all being fed in," Malthouse added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)

