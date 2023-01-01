UK's Sunak shelves childcare reform indefinitely - The Telegraph

Jan 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved plans for a major overhaul of the childcare system aimed at saving parents money and helping them return to work, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The policy drive has been postponed indefinitely, and the scale of reforms under consideration is now expected to be much smaller than before, the report added.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.