UK's Sunak shelves childcare reform indefinitely - The Telegraph

January 01, 2023 — 05:25 pm EST

Jan 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved plans for a major overhaul of the childcare system aimed at saving parents money and helping them return to work, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The policy drive has been postponed indefinitely, and the scale of reforms under consideration is now expected to be much smaller than before, the report added.

