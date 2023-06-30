UK's Sunak plans deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants - Telegraph

Adds details from Telegraph and background, paragraphs 2-8

June 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning a deal with Italy to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean and return them to North Africa, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Sunak had sent Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case to Italy in mid-June for two days of meetings with top Italian government officials to work on a deal, the newspaper reported. A government source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Case was in Italy, without providing any additional details.

Sunak of the Conservative Party has made stopping boat arrivals one of his top five priorities. He has been criticised by some members of his own party and the public for not moving quickly enough to crack down on irregular migration.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

