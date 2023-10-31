News & Insights

World Markets

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

October 31, 2023 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

adds quotes in paragraph 3 and 4, adds UK PM call with Mahmoud Abbas in paragraph 5, adds UK PM office quote in paragraph 6

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise casualties and protectciviliansin a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s resolute backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while emphasising the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise civilian casualties," the Downing Street statement said.

The readout from Sunak's office said he also discussed the situation in the West Bank and "the long-term goal of a two-state solution" with Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister noted the importance of all sides avoiding actions that would inflame tensions and keeping hope alive for a more secure and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians," the statement said.

The British prime minister's office said Sunak has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

"He said the UK would continue to support diplomatic action to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent wider escalation and secure a peaceful and lasting resolution to the crisis," a separate Downing Street statement said.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.