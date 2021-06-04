US Markets

UK's Sunak hopes for 'significant progress' at G7

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he expected good progress at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations which he is hosting in London.

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he expected good progress at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations which he is hosting in London.

"I believe we can make significant progress in tackling some of the world's most pressing economic challenges," Sunak told reporters shortly before the meeting began.

Priorities included boosting COVID support for vulnerable countries, speeding up transition to net zero carbon emissions and "ensuring that the way we tax large, global especially digital companies is fair and fit for the modern age," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular