UK's Sunak, EU's von der Leyen to discuss N. Ireland this week - Times

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 16, 2023 — 04:45 am EST

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to speak before the end of the week about Northern Ireland, The Times reported on Thursday.

The government plans to put the text of the Northern Ireland protocol agreement before Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday before it is show to Sunak's cabinet of senior ministers on Tuesday, the report said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.