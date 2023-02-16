UK's Sunak, EU's von der Leyen to discuss N. Ireland this week - Times

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to speak before the end of the week about Northern Ireland, The Times reported on Thursday.

The government plans to put the text of the Northern Ireland protocol agreement before Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday before it is show to Sunak's cabinet of senior ministers on Tuesday, the report said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.