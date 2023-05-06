UK's Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree to further bilateral trade talks -statement

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed to use momentum from Britain joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership to further their own bilateral trade talks, Sunak's office said a statement on Saturday.

At a meeting after Trudeau joined Sunak at the coronation of King Charles III in London the pair also discussed how to deepen collaboration on defence and security technology, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alexander Smith)

