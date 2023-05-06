News & Insights

UK's Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree to further bilateral trade talks -statement

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 06, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed to use momentum from Britain joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership to further their own bilateral trade talks, Sunak's office said a statement on Saturday.

At a meeting after Trudeau joined Sunak at the coronation of King Charles III in London the pair also discussed how to deepen collaboration on defence and security technology, it added.

