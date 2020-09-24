UK's Sunak announces new job support scheme

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.

"The government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours, rather than making them redundant," Sunak told parliament.

